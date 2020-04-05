Kapil Sharma's Little Daughter Anayra Turns Into An Adorable Kanjak; See Pics

Indian comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, who is known as the comedy king in India, is keeping his audience engaged amid the lockdown period. He has often grabbed the attention of his fans and followers with his quirky posts and captions. But recently, on the occasion of Kanjak-Pooja, Kapil Sharma's 3-month-old daughter left his fans in awe of her.

Interestingly, a couple of days back, the 39-year-old comedian shared a few pictures of his daughter Anayra Sharma. As soon as he shared her pictures, they took the internet by storm. Anayra looked adorable in a pink and yellow colour frock. She also wore a bunch of pink bangles and the bow on her hairband made her look super cute. The little one's million-dollar smile stole the hearts of many celebs including Neha Kakkar and Urvashi Rautela.

Instagramming the picture, Kapil wrote a caption that read, 'Jai mata di🙏 #ashtami #kanjakpoojan #daddysgirl #anayra #daughter 😍 #3monthsold #gratitude 🙏 🧿' (sic). The slideshow received a million likes within hours. On the other side, the comments section of the post was flooded with heart emoticons.

Check out Anayra's adorable pictures below:

For the unversed, in the month of December 2019, Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath delivered a baby girl. Being a protective father, Kapil has only shared a few of Anayra's pictures. Previously, the Firangi actor shared two of Anayra's photos in January 2020.

Kapil Sharma pledges ₹50 lakh to PM CARES

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma has also pledged ₹50 lakh to PM CARES. He has also urged his fans to stay at home and practice social distancing in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. He also shot a video with his daughter on the day of Janta Curfew on March 22.

