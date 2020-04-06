Kapil Sharma’s Hilarious Entry Is All You Need To Kill Your Boredom; Watch Throwback Video

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to share this video in which he is seen riding a kid's RV. He managed to tickle the funny bones of the audience with this video. This throwback video is just what you need to take some time of the sad news around the globe due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Kapil Sharma’s video from The Kapil Sharma Show is a must-watch for all the fans of the comedian.

Kapil Sharma makes an epic entry in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Kapil Sharma had shared this post on his Instagram back when the episode Shamsher VS Sher had telecasted. He was dressed in a policeman’s avatar, the episode marked the welcoming of the new sketch of Shamsher in The Kapil Sharma show. Furthermore, one has to laugh at the sight when the comedian makes the entry. He barely fits into the RV which he rides while in the costume.

The host looks like a giant in the entire video. What's more fun is later when he has to face two wild lions or as known as Sher in Hindi. The face-off in the minute-long video will make you ROFL.

The comedian shared this fun promo on his Instagram handle

Kapil Sharma shared the video on his personal Instagram account. He wrote the caption, “This weekend #InspectorShamsher vs original #sher.” The video received a lot of reactions from his fans and followers. People poured in laughter emoticons on the video.

