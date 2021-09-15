Karan Mehra On Not Seeing His Son For 100 Days; Says 'journey Has Been Quite Emotional'

TV actor Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s dispute came to the limelight after the latter accused her husband of domestic violence. Nisha had also filed a case against Karan after which he was arrested. Now it’s been more than 100 days since the actor met his son Kavish, revealed Karan.

In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the actor who is still fighting the legal battle against his wife, revealed how he has not entered his own house to take his belongings and meet his son. Elucidating further, he said that given the legal battle, he has not seen Kavish for more than 100 days. He revealed that the journey has been quite emotional, disturbing, and painful for everyone. He also mentioned that the entire family is suffering at the moment.

Karan Mehra shares his thoughts on not being able to see his son, Kavish

Clearing his stand on the same, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said that his family, including his parents, has been falsely framed. He shared that it is just not right to put his parents through all this, especially when his father is a heart patient. Calling the situation ‘disturbing’, Karan revealed that the proceedings, legal process, and the fight have not been easy for him and the entire family. While Karan is out of the house, he admitted that Nisha and her brother are in the house staying properly. Karan Mehra mentioned that he is busy shooting for a Punjabi show, which is keeping him busy and distracted.

The actor who believes was framed in the came, shared that he has proof of his innocence and that he will share it with the authorities at ‘the right time’. A doting father, Karan told the leading daily that he does not want his son Kavish to get involved in any of this feud. At last, while concluding the post, Karan said that Kavish will see stories online of their fights which he feels will not be good. He feels that things will be handled legally and will let things take their course. Earlier, Karan also shared a video on Instagram along with his son where the two can be seen spending some quality time together. “100 days of emotional hurricanes of missing you my son (broken heart emoji). Hoping to reunite with you, being able to protect you from all evil and being the father that I am destined to be (sic).” he captioned the post.

