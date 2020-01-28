Karan Patel Posts And Deletes First Picture Of His Newborn Daughter Mehr

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel took to his Instagram handle to share a cute family picture with his newborn daughter Mehr. Patel immediately deleted the post as it was the first time that Mehr's full face was revealed. For those unaware, Patel and wife Ankita Bhargava were blessed with a baby girl on December 14, 2019.

The day Mehr was born, which coincided with Karan's co-star Divyanka Tripathi's birthday too, he said, "I am numb, overjoyed and a little intimidated, the only soul who has given me such emotions all at one go, Ankita is doing well and our families would like to thank each and everyone who have loved us and continue to bless us. We are elated with the arrival of our granddaughter. Both the families — the Patels and the Bhargavas —- wanted a girl and God has blessed us with one. This is the best New Year’s gift we could have ever asked for."

Karan Patel is one of the most prominent faces in the Indian television industry. Over the years, Karan Patel has starred in several daily soap dramas. But he rose to prominence when he started playing the lead role in the television series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Karan Patel became a household name because of his character Raman Bhalla in this television series. Apart from starring in one of the most viewed television shows, Karan Patel also enjoys a huge social media following.

