Actors Karan Patel And Ankita Bhargava Reveal Name Of Their Newborn Daughter

Karan Patel, known for playing the role of Raman Bhalla in the popular TV drama show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is now the proud parent of a newborn daughter. His wife, fellow actor Ankita Bhargava gave birth to their first child on December 14, 2019. The couple is obviously on cloud nine and is busy spending their time with their baby daughter. Ankita and Karan have named their daughter, whose name was made public thanks to a social media post made by Priyanka Kalantri, a close friend of the couple.

Ankita and Karan name their daughter 'Mehr'

Priyanka Kalantri, who is the wife of Vikaas Kalantri and worked in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, revealed the name of Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava's daughter on social media. Priyanka and Vikaas recently visited Karan and Ankita at their house to congratulate them on their firstborn child. Priyanka posted a picture of herself and her husband with Karan Patel. She then revealed the name of the couple's newborn daughter in the caption for her post. In the caption, Priyanka congratulated Karan and Ankita on becoming parents. She then wrote that 'Mehr' is an angel (using an angel emoji). Priyanka also wrote that Anikta, Karan and Mehr made a lovely family.

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava tied the knot back in 2015. The couple were about to become parents last year in 2018 and even announced their pregnancy on social media. However, Ankita, unfortunately, suffered a miscarriage.

On the work front, Karan Patel's popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will finally come to an end this year, after nearly six years of being on the air. The show will be coming to an end tomorrow on December 18, 2019, and will soon be replaced by its spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein, on December 19, 2019. Karan Patel will next be seen on the reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 , which will be hosted by the popular action director Rohit Shetty.

