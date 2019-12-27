Ankita Bhargava's Most Adorable Pictures With Husband Karan Patel

Karan Patel is well-known among the viewers for his role of Raman Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor's popular family drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Karan tied the knot with a well-known television actress Ankita Bhargava. The duo got hitched on May 3, 2015. Recently, the couple was blessed with a beautiful baby girl on December 14, 2019.

For all Karan and Ankita's fans who think that the two had a love marriage, then they are wrong because the duo had an arranged marriage. According to the reports, Karan and Ankita never met each other before their marriage got fixed. Karan worked in Abhay Bhargava's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Ankita just knew about him as an actor. In an interview with various new portals, Ankita shared that she never even interacted with Karan before the marriage was fixed.

In an interview with an entertainment news portal, Karan said that it was not Ankita's father who played the cupid between the two but rather one of his co-stars. Karan shared that Aly Goni, who is brother, best friend and confidant to him played the cupid in his and Ankita's love story.

Aly was the one who asked Karan's family to initiate marriage talks between the families. Ankita said that she was shocked to hear about the marriage news but later just after the two months the two got engaged and finally got hitched.

Take a look at the couple's adorable pictures together:

