Karan Patel Shares A Glimpse Of His New Journey As He Becomes A Father; See Picture

Karan Patel, known for playing the role of Raman Bhalla in the popular television drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is now the proud parent of a newborn daughter. His wife, a fellow actor Ankita Bhargava gave birth to their first child on December 14, 2019. The couple is obviously on cloud nine and is busy spending their time with their baby girl. Ankita and Karan have named their daughter, Mehr and shared it via the social media post.

Karan Patel is one of the most prominent faces in the Indian television industry. Over the years, Karan Patel has starred in several daily soap dramas. But he rose to prominence when he started playing the lead role in the television series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Karan Patel became a household name because of his character Raman Bhalla in this television series. Apart from starring in one of the most viewed television shows, Karan Patel also enjoys a huge social media following. Recently, Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava were blessed with a baby girl. Their daughter Mehr was born on December 15, 2019. Karan shared an official post about the same on December 20, 2019.

On the occasion of Christmas, Karan shared a glimpse of his daughter with his fans through his official social media account. He shared a post in which he and Ankita were seen posing with their daughter Mehr. Recently, once again Raman Bhalla took on his Instagram handle to share a cute picture of him holding his daughter. He also wrote in the caption: "#RabkiMehr." Soon after, he posted the picture his fans and several television celebrities showered their love in the comment section.

On the work front, Karan Patel's popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will finally come to an end this year, after nearly six years of being on the air. The show came to an end on December 18, 2019, and the show got replaced by its spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein, on December 19, 2019. Karan Patel will next be seen on the reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, which will be hosted by the popular action director Rohit Shetty.

