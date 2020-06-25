Karan Patel Set To Play Mr Bajaj; Speaks Up About Comparisons With Karan Singh Grover

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most loved Indian television series. One of the most common question fans of the show had in mind was as to who will be the new Mr Bajaj. Karan Singh Grover who was formerly playing the role exited from the show and thus this raised a lot of questions as to who will play the role. According to a news portal, several names popped up during this time and finally, Karan Patel has been locked in to play the role of Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Karan Patel Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise, Slams Netizens For Giving 'false Hopes'

Karan Patel to play Mr Bajaj, speaks on being compared to Karan Singh Grover

Also Read | Karan Patel Pens A Heart-wrenching Note On The Rising Cases Of Suicide Amidst Lockdown

In an interview with a news portal, Karan Patel spoke about being cast as the new Mr Bajaj and several other aspects. He even addressed the comparisons that may come his way now that he has replaced Karan Singh Grover for the iconic role on the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Speaking about the character, Karan Patel said that he is fully aware of all the comparisons that may flow once he makes his appearance as the new Mr Bajaj. He called the role iconic and said that it is an honour for him to be playing the role and thus taking the baton from where Ronit Roy, Karan Singh Grover left off. Karan Patel also mentioned that he is keen on bringing about some of his own nuances and essence to the character, according to a news portal.

Also Read | When 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Star Erica Fernandes Wore Parth Samthaan's Jacket; See Pics

Karan Patel assured the fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay that he will try his best to make Mr Bajaj a much-loved character just like his character Mr Raman Bhalla from his earlier show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Karan further spoke about Mr Bajaj being compared to Raman Bhalla. He said that that is bound to happen and he does not fear it. He assured that he is going to approach the character of Mr Bajaj with his own style and understanding. Karan Patel mentioned that he does not prepare for the role for too long and he does things spontaneously. The actor added that he will be doing the same with his new character of Mr Bajaj as well on the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Fans are excited by this news and are thus eager to watch the new Mr Bajaj on screen, according to a news portal.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor Erica Fernandes Talks About Doing Makeup & Hair On Her Own

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.