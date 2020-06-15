Karan Patel Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise, Slams Netizens For Giving 'false Hopes'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise seems to have sent shockwaves in the television industry, as many artists have mourned the actor’s loss on social media platforms. Recently, television actor Karan Patel shared a black picture on Instagram and slammed netizens for just jumping on the ‘Be kind to the depressed’ bandwagon on social media. Karan Patel asked people to stop their ‘drama’, as it is ‘more painful than someone’s death’.

Furthermore, Karan Patel remarked that false hope is the biggest trigger of depression, which social media users are giving to the ones in need of it. The actor asked fans to ‘think ten times’ before committing to help someone in need. Take a look at what the actor wrote:

"My question for everyone who suddenly, through their social media posts, find the need to let the world know that they are available to talk in case someone is facing depression. Was someone’s suicide needed for you to let others know that you are there for them? How come no one offers their shoulder to ppl suffering from depression until a victim of the same decides to end his/her life? Where are these so-called supportive people on a normal day to day basis? Why don’t you put up a similar ‘reaching out to’ post on a weekly basis so that people actually know that you genuinely want to be there for the depressed souls and not just follow the trend that happens whenever someone takes their own life. So stop this pretence of wanting to be there for the world."

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor hanging by the ceiling. As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains have been taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem and his last rites will be conducted at his hometown in Patna, Bihar. The provisional post-mortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. A team of 3 doctors has conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told news agency ANI that the provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging.

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR".

