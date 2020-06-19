'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor Erica Fernandes Talks About Doing Makeup & Hair On Her Own

As the state governments have given a nod to re-start the shoots of TV, web-series and films, the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is also gearing up to get back to sets. Recently, Erica Fernandes opened up about working on the set without the help of vanity, during an interview with a leading daily. Erica Fernandes revealed that she used to do the makeup on her own.

Erica Fernandes on not having a vanity support

Interestingly, one of the safety guidelines for shoot stated that the actors have to manage their makeup and hair on their own as social distancing has to be followed. Commenting on the same, Erica Fernandes said that apart from makeup, she has often done her hairstyling on the set. The actor added that she has experimented with her look at times but not without the creative team's approval. She further said that the team will do their bit and take care under unavoidable circumstances.

Moving ahead, Erica Fernandes also talked about working amid the pandemic. When not shooting, she would follow the precautionary steps such as wearing a mask and gloves, but while shooting others will need to take care by being conscious and maintaining distance from her, added Erica.

Erica, who was earlier was not willing to work amid the outbreak, said that she is happy that the work is going to resume. Elaborating about the same, the actor resonated that the decision has been taken not just for the actors but also for the industry people who are finding it difficult to survive.

On the other side, many media reports are speculating that the role of Mr Bajaj, earlier essayed by Karan Singh Grover, has been offered to Sharad Kelkar. A report of a leading entertainment portal has stated that Sharad Kelkar is in talks with the makers. The report added that things will be locked by this weekend.

However, no official announcement about the same has been made either by the actor or the makers. Talking about the serial, the shooting of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is all set to resume from next week. After three months, the cast and the crew will step out to shoot.

