When 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Star Erica Fernandes Wore Parth Samthaan's Jacket; See Pics

A throwback picture of Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes surfaced on the internet. However, what stole the show was Erica Fernandes wearing Parth Samthaan's jacket in the picture. A fan page of the duo shared a collage of the two actors' pic in which both the stars donned the same red jacket. The collage hinted that Erica Fernandes wore co-star Parth Samthaan's jacket.

As per media reports, the shooting of Kasautii Zindagii Kay was to begin from June 20. It was also reported that Parth Samthaan, who was staying in Hyderabad, was requested by the Kasautii Zindagi Kay team to return to Mumbai before the shoot began. Reports also have it that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay team would first shoot a comeback promo with Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars Parth, Erica, Pooja Banerjee, Shubhaavi Choksey among others. The show was a massive hit as fans loved the storyline and the enchanting acting of the actors on-screen. Moreover, Parth as Anurag and Erica as Prerna won a million hearts. Ever since the show got stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, fans have been sharing disheartenment as they miss watching the actors on the screen.

When the serial stopped, the plot of the daily soap revolved around how Anurag Basu did not bother about Komolika's whereabouts and rejoiced Prerna's victory as she won the first step towards conquering Basu industries. Prerna, who made a comeback with a new avatar altogether, flattered Anurag with her fierce whereabouts. The hatred within Prerna's heart did not affect Anurag's love for her. He avoided gelling up with Komolika, to let Prerna win the deal.

Karan Singh Grover no longer part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

Moreover, as per the latest updates, Karan Singh Grover will no longer be seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Star Plus official Twitter handle shared a post that features actors Karan Patel, Gaurav Chopraa and Sharad Kelkar. The caption on the post read, "Who do you think should be the new Mr Bajaj?

Mr. Bajaj has raced many hearts. So tell us who you would want to see as the new Mr. Bajaj from the dashing gentlemen below.#KasautiiZindagiiKay@SharadK7 @gauravchopraa @TheKaranPatel pic.twitter.com/4sdBS1FN3L — StarPlus (@StarPlus) June 19, 2020

