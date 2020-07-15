Karan Tacker & Family Move To Aamby Valley After 5 Residents In His Building Test Positive

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, actor Karan Tacker has been enjoying some quality time with his family. With the constant rise of Coronavirus cases in Mumbai, he had to take an important step to ensure his family's safety. The actor who resides in a posh locality in Mumbai with his family has now found a temporary home in Lonavala's Aamby Valley due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Karan Tacker finds a temporary home in Aamby Valley

The actor has been quite worried about his parents and sister's safety and has decided to move to Aamby Valley as a precautionary measure until things get better. Talking about his decision to move in a statement, the actor said that he decided to move out because a lot of cases were being reported in Mumbai. He added that there were a few cases in his building as well. He said that he is constantly worried about the health of his parents since they are getting older.

He said none of them has shown any symptom yet and that they thought it was a good idea to step away from the city. Mentioning the pitfall of moving out, Karan Tacker said that there is a lack of medical facilities. He added that the medical facilities of Aamby Valley and Lonavala may not be as good as Mumbai. Tacker said that they are all healthy individuals and if things get worse, they would have to travel back to Mumbai for better medical attention.

Karan Tacker added that they want to stay there as long they can. He revealed that it is just Mumbai where everyone has their cleaning routine and has been assigned a number of chores. The actor said that sometimes he does the dishes, somebody else does the sweeping, his mother cooks and he and his sister help her with it. He added that they are self-reliant and the chores are divided among themselves.

The actor said that there is a food mart inside Aambey Valley where they can constantly stock up on their supplies. He further said that in the worst case, they can always go to Lonavala which is just 20 km away. Further talking about how he plans to dabble with travelling for work, he said that he hopes to be back soon because he misses the city, his home, and his work.

Karan said that it would be the bast scenario to return to Mumbai as soon as the pandemic starts settling down. He added he does end up going to shoots and will probably quarantine himself after the shoot because he does not want to put his family at risk. Karan Tacker further said that he can always quarantine at his Mumbai house if his parents are staying in Aambey Valley.

