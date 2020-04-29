Karan Tacker Opens Up About Being A Part Of 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai 2'

Actor Karan Tacker marked his comeback to acting after a hiatus of seven years. Upon his return with the popular web series, Special Ops, Tacker has garnered mostly positive reviews for his role of Farooq Ali. Neeraj Pandey’s espionage thriller series has become of the most talked-about shows during recent times. Reportedly, Karan Tacker found it humbling to experience the love and response that his new project had been receiving.

In an Instagram live chat with an online portal, the actor revealed that the appreciation for his new series and his portrayal of the character has not stopped yet. He also added how good it felt. Besides his conversation regarding Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops, Karan Tacker also talked about his hit television series, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

According to reports, Karan Tacker revealed how his popular show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai is loved by viewers. Tacker said that he found it amazing that his show has a massive fan following to date. The television show had a huge following and it kept running on Star Utsav. Read on to know what Karan Tacker had to say about being a part of this highly popular TV show:

Karan Tacker talks about Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai 2

Karan Tacker has said that his fans kept texting him to come back on television. Therefore, he found it good to know that his work resonated with people even after many years that they wanted to watch the show again. Reportedly, the interviewers asked if he would be interested in doing a second season of the show. To this, he replied by saying that they would have this conversation when the second season arrives.

