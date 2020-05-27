Karan Wahi, Daisy Shah & Others Take A Dig At Maniesh Paul Who Posted 'job Portfolio'

Actor and host Maniesh Paul, known for his comical posts, recently shared his job application with several new terms and conditions penned down by himself. Sharing a collage of his pictures, depicting different on-screen characters and off-screen looks, Maniesh Paul had several affirmations about how he would practice certain norms whilst working post down. Check out how Karan Wahi, Daisy Shah and others reacted to his post.

Firstly, in the caption, Maniesh Paul shared his name, height, complexion, age and then stated that post lockdown he is looking to get back to shoot and that he will be on the set on time with a minimum entourage. Paul's caption read, "Name: Maniesh Paul. Age: according to the character. Height:6 feet 1 1/2 inches. Complexion: fair. Main ek actor hoon...host bhi hoon(zoom to see pics clearly)...post lockdown looking to get back to shoots...I will be on the set on time with minimum entourage...will give 12 hours( 1 hour extra bhi chalega)...main khana bhi ghar se laoonga...mera staff bhi ghar se hi khana layega...vanity mein fruits bhi nahi chahiye aur na hi bicuits hahahaha...please feel to free contact for films,web films,webshows,realityshow hosting,i even host mundans...jai mata di ...lets bounce back!! (Feel free to DM for colabs)#mp #workprofile #lifepostcorona #quarantinelife #workisworship #letsfightback #bounceback."

Soon after which, television actor and host Karan Wahi dropped a hilarious comment that read, "Woh mundane hum logo ka he hoga Jis rate par tum chal rahe ho," followed by several laughing emoticons. Jai Ho actor Daisy Shah commented with laughing emotions and Dabboo Ratnani dropped hearts. Fans in huge numbers gushed to drop amusing comments too.

Here's Maniesh Paul's job application

Earlier, Maniesh Paul once again hit the headlines as he collaborated with Jio Cinema for his short film titled, What If, which is a thriller that revolves around lockdown days. The short film is co-directed by Kartik Singh and Maniesh Paul himself starring Paul in the titular role. The film released on both Jio Studios and Maniesh Paul's YouTube channel and also streamed on Jio Cinema. The actor-host then went on to reveal that whatever he makes out of this film will all be donated to daily wage earners.

In an interview with a media portal, Maniesh Paul revealed that whatever money they will be getting from What If, the team will be putting it for charity. Because of the on-going Coronavirus crisis, a lot of people are in need, including daily wage workers. Therefore, he along with the makers will be distributing the money amongst them.

