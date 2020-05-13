Maniesh Paul To Donate All The Money He Makes From His Short Film 'What If' To The Needy

One of the most celebrated show hosts of the television industry, Maniesh Paul recently collaborated with Jio Cinema for his latest short film titled 'What If' which is a thriller that revolves around lockdown days. The short film is co-directed by Kartik Singh and Maniesh Paul himself starring Paul in the titular role.

The film released today, i.e. May 13, 2020, on both Jio Studios and Maniesh Paul's YouTube channels and will also stream on Jio Cinema. However, the actor-host recently revealed that whatever he makes out of this film will all be donated to daily wage earners.

Maniesh to donate all money that he makes from his short film to daily wage earners

In an interview with a media portal, Maniesh Paul revealed that whatever money they will be getting from 'What If', they will be putting it for charity because of the on-going Coronvirus crisis, a lot of people are in need including daily wage workers. Therefore, he along with the makers will be distributing the money amongst them.

Elaborating on his short film, Paul stated that the short film is a thriller and is based on the situation of lockdown that everyone is facing right now. He also unveiled that he will be playing himself in the short film and will give the viewers an insight into what happens when the quarantine days keep on increasing. Paul has shot the entire short film on his mobile phone, said the actor-host himself.

Furthermore, spilling the beans about how they came up with the idea, Maniesh Paul said that he and director Kartik created the film together but he shot the film alone. He further said that the entire film is shot on the selfie-camera of his mobile phone with the help of Kartik via a "phone collaboration". The actor also expressed that technology played a vital role in the execution of the film.

However, it is not the first time to be shot on a phone. Some of the International films including High Flying Bird, Tangerine, 9 Rides and Romance In NYC to name a few, have also been completely shot on mobile phones.

