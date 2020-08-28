Karanvir Bohra And Wife Teejay Sidhu To Embrace Parenthood For The Third Time

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu are proud parents of two adorable twin daughters, Bella and Vienna. Now, much to the happiness of their fans, the couple has announced that they are all set to become parents once again. Karanvir took to his social media to share the happy news with his fans and friends from the TV industry.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu to become parents again

Karanvir shared a beautiful picture with Teejay on his social media. The picture has them making a clay figure of a child while indulging in some pottery together. The couple is all smiles and excited in the lovely picture of embracing parenthood again. The Saubhagyavati Bhava actor shared a heartwarming message while announcing the happy news. He wrote how God is the ultimate creator and tends to craft every little detail with his own hands. He added how other individuals are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for them. He thanked the Almighty for this beautiful blessing. Karanvir wrote that he along with Teejay are beyond grateful that to God that he has chosen us to become parents again. He added that they already have an immense love for the little soul already. The actor who also celebrates his birthday today, that is on August 28, 2020, called this as the best birthday gift.

Congratulations pour in for Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu

Some of their industry friends also congratulated the couple on this happy occasion. Karanvir's Shararat co-star Shruti Sheth also congratulated the couple embracing parenthood again. Karanvir's Naagin co-star Surbhi Jyoti was another celeb to wish him on the occasion. One Two Three actor Sameera Reddy also congratulated the Karanvir and Teejay. Take a look at the post shared by the actor along with the reaction of the celebs.

Meanwhile, Karanvir and Teejay are also known to be doting and loving parents to their munchkins Bella and Vienna. The couple also has a Youtube channel wherein they showcase some endearing antics of their daughters. Bella and Vienna had also entered the Bigg Boss house to visit their father in the family week episode.

