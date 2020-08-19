Karanvir Bohra Shares A Workout Video, Sameera Reddy Says 'I’m Getting Inspired'

Actor Karanvir Bohra, who is best known for his role as Dhruv in Shruti Seth's Shararat, is quite an active user of social media. Throughout the quarantine, the actor has been sharing pictures and videos and has been in constant touch with his fans. He recently took to his social media to share a new workout video with his social media family and actor Sameera Reddy is totally inspired to start working out as well. Take a look at Bohra's post.

Karanvir Bohra shares a new workout video

Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram to share his workout video. In the video, the actor is standing shirtless in a pair of black track pants and is seen lifting two heavyweights while a song plays in the background. He wrote in the caption, "Feels good to be back #insanetothemembrane". [sic]

Many celebrity pals took to the comments section to praise the actor. De Dana Dan actor Sameera Reddy also dropped in to react to the video. She wrote, "Dude I’m getting inspired ðŸŒŸ". Responding to her comment, Karanvir Bohra wrote, "@reddysameera ha ha ha..... I sooooo need to get back in shape....â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸".

ALSO READ | Karanvir Bohra Urges People To 'support All Content Regardless Of Their Budget Or Medium'

Many of the actor's fans also took to the comments section to react to the video. As many continued to drop down the heart and fire emojis, one user wrote, "Nice to see you feeling goodðŸ‘ðŸ‘". Offering her tips for the workout, another user wrote, 'Do it slowly man!! Then only it would be effective...slowww".

ALSO READ | Did You Know Karanvir Bohra Made His Bollywood Debut In 1990 As A Young Sanjay Dutt?

The actor later shared another video from his workout session. Bohra wrote in the caption, "Yeh pyaar Pyaar Pyaar.... uske baad pent up anger ki vaar vaar vaar". [sic] In the compilation video, he is seen admiring his weights at first and then starts lifting them with excitement. He is later seen practising his punches on a punching bag while Diljit Dosanjh's popular song G.O.A.T plays in the background.

Karanvir Bohra had earlier shared a picture of him from the gym. He wrote in the caption, "Jai #bajrangbali ki ......Jabhi khulega gym, I'll never ever take you for granted, mujhe tumhara moolya pata lag gaya hai". [sic] In the picture, he is seen lying on the floor with his face down and his hands folded into a namaste posture.

ALSO READ | Karanvir Bohra Promises To Be The 'rock Of Gibraltar' For His Twins; Shares Cute Video

ALSO READ | Gaurav Chopra Calls For Plasma Donors For Dad's Coronavirus Treatment; Karanvir Retweets

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.