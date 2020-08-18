Karanvir Bohra Urges People To 'support All Content Regardless Of Their Budget Or Medium'

Popular television star Karanvir Bohra has made a strong plea to the audience, through his Instagram post. He shared a note on his social media account and put up a message, urging people to watch his upcoming web show. He also shared that due to the pandemic, people have lost their jobs and incomes. Adding that the ongoing debate over nepotism has categorised and stereotyped actors which has made the entertainment industry a tough place to be. Through an intense open letter, Karanvir Bohra addressed the issue and requested viewers to give equal prominence to digital space.

Karanvir Bohra writes an open letter to the audience

In the open letter, Karanvir Bohra shared that everyone has had their share of hardships during the pandemic and the six months have taught everyone to explore themselves and become stronger. He further addressed the issue of on-going debates on nepotism and spoke about the hurdles of being a part of the entertainment industry. He wrote that he has been tagged as a 'TV actor' for several years now and does not know what lies ahead of him, just like some of his colleagues.

Karanvir Bohra also wrote that every other part of the world calls an actor an actor but the Indian industry segregates them according to the medium. He wrote that each label comes with a challenge like film producers not wanting to work with TV actors or using a new talent to cut their costs. Karanvir Bohra further explained how the web world brought in more opportunities for them.

Karanvir Bohra urged the audience to watch web shows or movies to sustain the medium. He added that although the content might not have big banners or actors with heavy backing, it has someone who is trying out something. Ending his letter, he wrote that people have spoken about supporting small business and now he wants them to support all content, regardless of their medium.

Karanvir Bohra’s upcoming web show, Bhanwar is based on time-travel. The suspense thriller stars Priya Banerjee, Teejay Sidhu and Mantra. The show follows the story of a couple who move into a new house and realise that the place is already occupied by their own ghosts.

