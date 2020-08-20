Karanvir Bohra Shares BTS Video Of 'Bhanwar'; Says 'This Is The Way I Guided My Wife'

Karanvir Bohra took to Instagram to share a Bhanwar BTS video explaining how his team shot the web series amid lockdown. In the video, the actor is seen holding a light and guiding his wife Teejay Sidhu. Teejay Sidhu is seen posing for the camera while another team member is seen holding a light on the other side. Not to miss, Karanvir Bohra’s twins who are seen playing and riding their cycle in the middle of the shoot.

Karanvir Bohra explained in his caption that this is the way they shot Bhanwar. He wrote, “How did we do it? This is how I was directing my wife in #Bhanwar..... We were doing the photoshoot in my house during lockdown. @payalsodhi housing the light on the other end, @rajugauli79 on the stills, @mantramugdh recording the BTS and @priyabanerjee playing with @twinbabydiaries (but she also couldn't contain them 😅)”. [sic]

Karanvir Bohra's new show Bhanwar

Karanvir Bohra's web series Bhanwar recently started streaming on the OTT platform Zee5. Interestingly, the actor also made his directorial debut with Bhanwar. This also marks the actor's first directorial venture. He stars on the show alongside actor Priya Banerjee.

The Naagin actor also shared the first poster of the show on his social media. The poster of Bhanwar shows Karanvir Bohra along with Priya Banerjee trying to hold onto something amidst a futuristic space backdrop. Take a look at the poster of the series shared by the actor.

Bhanwar series was shot by Karanvir Bohra and just six other people during the lockdown. This included Karanvir, his wife Teejay Sidhu, Priya, Mantra, a production team staff along with a cameraman. Bhanwar is also touted to be the first Indian web series to be based on time-travel. The series has been penned by filmmaker Deepak Pachori. The interesting concept and the intriguing trailer of the show can be called as a treat for all the die-hard Karanvir fans. The actor was last seen in the Zee5 series Casino. It also starred Sudhanshu Pandey, Pooja Banerjee, and Mandana Karimi in the lead roles.

