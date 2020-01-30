The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Karanvir Bohra 'deported' At Delhi Airport En Route Nepal, Tags EAM S Jaishankar

Television News

Karanvir Bohra claimed he was deported at Delhi airport en route Nepal. He tagged S Jaishankar, asking why he could travel to Delhi with an Aadhar Card

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Karanvir

Karanvir Bohra claimed he was ‘deported’ at the Delhi airport on Thursday on his way to Nepal. The actor stated that he was told that Aadhar Card was not a valid document to travel abroad. The former Bigg Boss star added questioned how he was allowed to travel from Mumbai to Delhi if that was the case. 

READ: Karanvir Bohra's 'The Casino: My Game. My Rules' Starts Filming

Bohra on Thursday took to Twitter to state that Aadhar Card ‘was not allowed’ as he was travelling from the Delhi airport to Nepal. The actor claimed Nepal allows passport and voters’ ID and Aadhar card for travel by road and ‘by air only PP & VI’ 

Tagging Air India, he asked why he was allowed to travel from Mumbai to Delhi and why he was not stopped there in that case. He also tagged External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and the embassy of India in Nepal.  

READ: Karanvir Bohra Pens A Note On Kushal Punjabi's Untimely Demise, Says 'I'm Still In Denial'

Here’s the tweet: 

While Bohra’s tweet itself seemed to give the answer to his question, there were several netizens who told informed him that passport was required to travel by flight. One wrote, ‘Aadhar is not valid to travel to Nepal by air.. this is the rule since very long, should have checked before travelling.' Even Air India’s official website has listed passport as a document required for India to Nepal travel.

As celebrities like Raghu Ram, Jay Bhanushali, among others, empathised with him, he agreed that he should have carried his passport. However, he asserted that he should've been stopped at Mumbai itself. He asked if they were 'comatose.'

 

READ: Karanvir Bohra Expresses Gratitude As Saubhagyavati Bhava Completes 8 Years, See Post

On the professional front, Bohra has featured in popular TV shows like Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi and many more. He has also worked in films. The actor is currently working on a web series Casino

READ: Bigg Boss 13: Karanvir Bohra Slams Twitterati; Supports Asim Riaz

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON BJP'S CLAIMS
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
TEJ PRATAP YADAV INVITES KISHOR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA