Karanvir Bohra 'deported' At Delhi Airport En Route Nepal, Tags EAM S Jaishankar

Karanvir Bohra claimed he was ‘deported’ at the Delhi airport on Thursday on his way to Nepal. The actor stated that he was told that Aadhar Card was not a valid document to travel abroad. The former Bigg Boss star added questioned how he was allowed to travel from Mumbai to Delhi if that was the case.

Bohra on Thursday took to Twitter to state that Aadhar Card ‘was not allowed’ as he was travelling from the Delhi airport to Nepal. The actor claimed Nepal allows passport and voters’ ID and Aadhar card for travel by road and ‘by air only PP & VI’

Tagging Air India, he asked why he was allowed to travel from Mumbai to Delhi and why he was not stopped there in that case. He also tagged External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and the embassy of India in Nepal.

Here’s the tweet:

Deported at Delhi airport on my way to #nepal.trvlng wid #adhaarcar not allowed

Nepal gov alows (PP,voters ID & Adhaar by road,by air only PP & VI)Then,Y did @airindiain in Mumbai let me fly with my Adhaar?Y didn't they stop me there? #indianembassy @DrSJaishankar @IndiaInNepal — Karanvir Bohra 🇮🇳 (@KVBohra) January 30, 2020

While Bohra’s tweet itself seemed to give the answer to his question, there were several netizens who told informed him that passport was required to travel by flight. One wrote, ‘Aadhar is not valid to travel to Nepal by air.. this is the rule since very long, should have checked before travelling.' Even Air India’s official website has listed passport as a document required for India to Nepal travel.

As celebrities like Raghu Ram, Jay Bhanushali, among others, empathised with him, he agreed that he should have carried his passport. However, he asserted that he should've been stopped at Mumbai itself. He asked if they were 'comatose.'

Beats new bro? The @airindiain airlines themselves don't know the mandate... What they would have stored me in Mumbai itself.

Me venting in this tweet should be a good hello for those traveling in the future. https://t.co/MOULYUbS9Y — Karanvir Bohra 🇮🇳 (@KVBohra) January 30, 2020

Agree that I should have taken my passport, but why didn't they stop me at the airport? Were they in comatose? Really it's Better...A Pvt company handles this airline. https://t.co/rVDqQoR63m — Karanvir Bohra 🇮🇳 (@KVBohra) January 30, 2020

What do I even say to them 🤦 @airindiain

Mumbai mein rok Lete, toh it would have been simpler to get the passport, rather than letting me fly on an invalid document and getting a person flown from Mumbai to Delhi just to get my passport. https://t.co/cmqfoKCB5A — Karanvir Bohra 🇮🇳 (@KVBohra) January 30, 2020

On the professional front, Bohra has featured in popular TV shows like Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi and many more. He has also worked in films. The actor is currently working on a web series Casino.

