Karanvir Bohra Gives Parenting Lessons To Millennial Dads Through Instagram, See

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Karanvir Bohra is a father to twin daughters. The actor often shares posts about his daughters on his social media account. Be it quirky posts about them or some fun moments of teaching, he shares a lot of pictures with them. He also shares some fun lessons for other parents. Take a look at these posts to know more.

Parenting lesson from Karanvir Bohra

On July 25, 2020, Karanvir took to his Instagram feed and shared a picture. In this pic he was seen crying along with his daughters and with this picture, the actor gave a tip to other fathers who have young kids. In the caption, he wrote "If your wife cries, she needs your shoulder to cry on. But if your daughter cries, you have to cry with her! 😂 (That's how she knows you are empathizing!)". Take a look at the post here.

On July 13, the actor had taken to his Instagram and shared an IGTV video for his fans. In this, he was teaching his daughters several things. In the caption of this post, he revealed that he teaches his daughters new things every night before they go to sleep. In the caption of the post, he revealed that teaching children is fun. As children are like sponges who absorb and ask questions to make sense about things. He then expressed that one should not "limit their vastness with your limit". He also said, "I read a lot of comments, where people tell me, don't teach so many things etc, they will get confused, let me tell you, children have unlimited storage, you just need to teach them with love excitement and patience". Take a look at the post here.

During the time of the lockdown Karanvir, also shared the tip on how he got close to his kids. In the post, he shared a video where he is seen teaching his kids to do yoga. In the caption of this video he wrote "The closeness I've had with these two will always be cherished forever due to this #lockdown I'm a born optimist, and if anyone asks me what is the one thing good you will take from this #lockdown? The art of being patient with your children and getting so so so close to them". Take a look at the post here.

