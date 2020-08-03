Karanvir Bohra To Don The Director’s Hat With His Latest Time-travel Series 'Bhanwar'

Karanvir Bohra will soon be seen in the upcoming series Bhanwar which will be streaming on the OTT platform Zee5. Interestingly, the actor will not only be starring in the series but he will also be directing it. This will mark the actor's first directorial venture. Bhanwar will soon be streaming on Zee 5 from August 18, 2020. He will be starring in the show alongside actor Priya Banerjee.

Karanvir Bohra shares the poster of Bhanwar

The Naagin actor also shared the first poster of the show on his social media. The poster of Bhawar gives out an interesting question for the fans that is if time-travel was possible, would they have like to change their future. It further shows Karanvir along with Priya trying to hold onto something amidst a futuristic space backdrop. Take a look at the poster of the series shared by the actor.

The series has been shot during the lockdown

According to media reports, the series was shot by Karanvir and just six other people during the lockdown. This included Karanvir, his wife Teejay Sidhu, Priya, Mantra, a production team staff along with a cameraman. Bhanwar is also touted to be the first Indian web series to be based on time-travel. The series has been penned by filmmaker Deepak Pachori.

The interesting concept and the intriguing trailer of the show can be called as a treat for all the die-hard Karanvir fans. The actor was last seen in the Zee5 series Casino. It also starred Sudhanshu Pandey, Pooja Banerjee, and Mandana Karimi in the lead roles.

Recently, the Shararat actor also addressed the issue of non-payment of dues for the TV actors along with the rest of the crew involved in a TV show which has especially threatened to plague the industry during the lockdown. Karanvir Bohra spoke to a portal on this and revealed that the production should clear the due payments of the actors along with the rest of the crew members.

Talking about his personal experience, the Saubhagyavati Bhava actor said that he has never faced any such experience. He added that he was paid late a few times but he has never faced a situation where he wasn’t paid. The Bigg Boss 12 finalist went on to say that he is standing with the other actors who feel to raise the voice and added that it is unfair to get paid after 90 days or 4 months.

