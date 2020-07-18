Karanvir Bohra Shares His New ‘aatmanirbhar Haircut’, Asks Fans Not To ‘try This At Home'

Recently, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Karanvir Bohra took to Instagram to share his ‘aatmanirbhar haircut’. The actor shared two Instagram posts. While one featured a photograph, another featured a video. Karanvir Bohra's Instagram posts also featured his family i.e. his wife and two daughters, Vienna and Raya.

Karanvir Bohra’s video featured the actor in his new haircut. However, the actor appears to be rather sad with his new haircut. On the other hand, his wife and daughters appear to be having a hearty laugh at Karanvir’s new haircut. Further, Karanvir’s daughter appears to be tapping his head while she and her mother compare him to a coconut. Karanvir appears to be rather shocked by his daughter’s comment.

The Naagin 2 star captioned the video as, “When your children look at you as a coconut ðŸ¥¥ #aatmanirbhar haircut gone wrong” (sic). Here, the actor seems to be making a reference to the Prime-Minister’s initiative of self-sufficiency. Since the actor had cut his hair at home; he captioned the post as ‘#aatmanirbhar’. Several fans liked and commented on Karanvir Bohra's video. While some fans found the video to be rather hysterical, some praised his new haircut. You can check out Karanvir Bohra's lockdown video here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Actor Karanvir Bohra also shared a picture of his ‘aatmanirbhar haircut’ in another Instagram post. While the actor appears to regret his new haircut, his wife and daughters seem to be enjoying the moment. Further, Karanvir’s daughter also appears to be making funny expressions in the selfie. Karanvir Bohra captioned the Instagram post as, “Never try this at home.... at your own risk @aalimhakim ka kaam #aalimhakim hi jaane”. Since Karanvir tagged the famous hairstylist, Aalim Hakim in his caption, it appears that the actor often gets a haircut from him. Several fans showered their love on Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. While some found the post to be rather hilarious, some showered their love on Karanvir’s daughters. You can check out Karanvir Bohra's Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Karanvir Bohra's Instagram

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Karanvir Bohra is extremely active on Instagram. Further, Bohra has about 2 million followers on Instagram. Several of Karanvir’s Instagram posts feature his family members. You can check out some of his family pictures here:

All Image Source: Karanvir Bohra's Instagram

