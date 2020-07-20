Bhumi Pednekar Gets B’day Wish From Karanvir Bohra’s Twins, Says ‘my Heart's Melting’

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress Bhumi Pednekar celebrated her birthday on the 18th of July. Several fans took to social media to wish the actress on her special day, and Karanvir Bohra’s daughters were not an exception to this. Karanvir Bohra’s daughters have a joint account on Instagram called @ twinbabydiaries. This account featured a video of the twins wishing the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actress on her special day. Karanvir Bohra’s daughters, Vienna and Raya appear to be singing the birthday song for their aunt, Bhumi Pednekar. Pednekar simply fell in love with the video, and hence reposted it on her Instagram account. Bhumi Pednekar captioned the post as,

“My hearts melting â¤ï¸ Thank you â˜ºï¸

#Repost @twinbabydiaries with @make_repost

ãƒ»ãƒ»ãƒ»

BELLA / VIENNA - #Happybirthday to you, Bhumi Masi!! ðŸ˜„ On your birthday, you're supposed to have cake and balloons and lots of friends with you but you can't this year. We hope you still had a great day. And don't feel sad because when we see you, we will celebrate and have a rainbow cake together! ðŸ˜ƒ We're sending you blessings and a big birthday hug.. ðŸ¤—â¤ï¸ @bhumipednekar

.

VIENNA - We were singing but my sister called you Ghumi and so I wanted to sing the song by myself properly”!

Several fans showered their love on Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. While some wished the actress on her special day, some showered their love on the adorable twins, Vienna and Raya. You can check out Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Who Styled All-denim Dress Better?

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar's 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha': A List Of Awards The Film Received

You can check out some of the comments here:

Source: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar’s Birthday:

On the occasion of her birthday, actress Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to share a picture of herself. Bhumi appears to be relishing a piece of cake in the Instagram post. Further, she expressed gratitude towards her fans and loved ones in the caption. Several fans wished Bhumi Pednekar in the comments section. You can check out Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: When Bhumi Pednekar Revealed She Wants To 'do Acting All Her Life And Die On Film Set'

You can check out some of the comments here:

Source: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

ALSO READ: Bhumi-Ayushmann Or Parineeti-Sidharth; Who's The Better Onscreen Couple?

Promo Image Source: @twinbabydiaries & Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.