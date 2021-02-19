Karanvir Bohra Says 'Helen Was On Fire'; Recalls Their 1st Stage Production After 15 Yrs

Actor Karanvir Bohra recalled his experience of working in his first stage production, which happened in 2005. On Thursday, Karanvir shared a throwback post, which featured the poster of the play titled - Plane Crazy About Love. As he titled the caption as "Down memory lane..... Our first theatre production Year : 2005", in a brief note, he lauded the cast and the crew of the play along with a special message for each.

Helen's first stage production with Karanvir Bohra

Starting with the most experienced actor of the play, Helen, the 38-year-old actor wrote, "it was her first time on stage and she was on fire, so much of enthusiasm and love for the art, it was a delight to work with her". Further, he tagged his wife Teejay Sidhu and asserted that from there his love story started. "It was such an exciting time, everyone was so fresh and passionate about this play, from finding the right script, -to the right actors who would give life to them", an excerpt of his caption read. To conclude the note, he wrote, "Did I miss anyone else / But on the whole". Here's Karanvir Bohra's throwback post.

Within a few hours, the throwback post managed to bag an overwhelming response in the comments section. A fan wrote, "What a throwback!! Reunion now soon" while another asked if the play is available on YouTube. Meanwhile, another asserted, "All the best for huge round of success came true". Red-heart, heart-eye and clapping hands were a common sight in the comments box.

On the other hand, Karanvir Bohra's Plane Crazy About Love co-star Shruti Seth quipped, "When you were still Manoj Bohra", along with a heart. Bohra quickly replied to it and added, "a ha ha.... I'm still that for you". While Teejay said, "What memories!!", Dipannita Sharma re-shared the post with a short caption, which read, "What an experience, what memories aah ! ðŸ˜ pure love. Throwback to my first professional play with the most amazing bunch of people who are so dear to me".

