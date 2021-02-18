Teejay Sidhu's Emotional Note For Karanvir, Says 'love This Belongingness I Get With You'

Television actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu who recently welcomed their third child Gia Vanessa Snow are spending their time brushing their parenting skills. Teejay who is elated to be a mother of three girls took to Instagram and shared a post dedicated to her husband Karanvir Bohra where she praised him for whatever he has done for her in life.

Teejay Sidhu's note for Karanvir Bohra

Teejay recalled old memories with Karanvir and mentioned that she felt complete and independent. She thanked Karanvir for giving her a sense of “belongingness” that she mentioned she gets only from him as he always made sure that he takes utmost care of his wife no matter what circumstances and situations come their way. While penning the emotional note, Teejay wrote, “@karanvirbohra You.. my family.. long before we ever had children. :) Even though I've always been independent and complete in my own self, I love this 'belongingness I get with you, of being part of a unit, of being loved enough, yet still be free enough. You once told me, 'I don't care where life takes me, I just want to be on your team!' 😄 It was funny, but it made me realize that as a team, we are enough.' Everything beyond that is a bonus. (And what a bonus it was!) (Just so you know, you're a terrific team player!) 😄 @karanvirbohra. (So weird, just noticed my commenting was turned off? Must have hit something by mistake. But it's back on. )”

Earlier, On Valentine's Day, Bohra took to his social media handle to reveal their baby girl's name along with the meaning behind it."Meet my new Valentine — Gia Vanessa Snow," Bohra wrote. "Gia= Mother Earth(Mata Parvati ka roop) Vanessa= born of Venus, the god of love, Snow= with love from her sisters," he explained. Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu wrote, "Happy Feb 14th to our little Valentine... GIA VANESSA SNOW.. the one who reminds us every day what pure #loveis.. the one whose name revolves around love itself... Gia, meaning #heart.. Vanessa from Latin, meaning 'of Venus, the God of love'.. and Snow because her two older sisters named her that, much before we decided on a name!! (What a coincidence, it snowed today on #ValentinesDay!." [sic]

Bohra took to Instagram and posted a video in December, where he's holding the newborn, surrounded by their elder children. "I can't even imagine the bolt of happiness that is going through my veins. I can't help but believe that I'm a father of three girls. Yahooooo!" he wrote.

