Karanvir Bohra Celebrates Shruti Seth' Birthday, Says 'Had To Do Thodi Masti, Thoda Jaadu'

Karanvir Bohra and Shruti Seth posed together in an adorable video posted by the former on his Instagram handle. The actor and Shruti have known each other since their Shararat days and share an amazing bond together. Thus, on the occasion of Shruti Seth’s birthday, the actor wished her with an adorable yet quirky post on Instagram. He also wrote a long and heartfelt caption for the actor to make the day extra special.

Also Read | Karanvir Bohra Shares Pic Of Pregnant Teejay Sidhu; Says 'cannot Wait'

Karanvir Bohra celebrates Shruti Seth's birthday

Also Read | Karanvir Bohra Baring It For Pic Makes Ila Arun React, 'at Least Think Of Your In-laws'

Karanvir Bohra uploaded a short video in which he and Shruti Seth can be seen posing casually as Simple Kaul stands in the background. The actor filled the canvas with clouds and a birthday balloon wishing Shruti on her birthday. Meanwhile, Simple Kaul was seen behind her making weird faces which were edited by Karanvir itself.

The hilarious faces added a sense of humour to the post which fans found really amusing. The trio, however, looked adorable in their group picture and fans were quick to wish Shruti in the comments section as well. People reminisced about the show and the amazing chemistry both Karanvir Bohra and Shruti Seth shared with each other. Thus the actor in the caption gave a special mention to their Shararat days.

Also Read | Karanvir Bohra Reveals How He Is Prepping As His Third Baby 'might Arrive Anytime'

Karanvir Bohra began his caption by quoting one of the famous lines from Shararat and said that he had to do a little “Masti” and some magic. He then writes that the friendship he shares with Shruti is exactly like the quote. Thus, he further carried on and wished Shruti on her birthday and called her one of the kindest human beings.

The actor, however, added that she is one of the sweetest and kindest human beings he knows besides the one standing next to her, Simple Kaul. He then wrote and said that he is sorry for turning Simple into Pam for the post. He then wrote that Dhruv and Jiya’s relationship will always be incomplete without her. Thus the actor referred to their Shararat Cast days when those were the names of the characters they played on screen. He expressed his love for both the women and ended the caption with a heart emoji.

Also Read | Karanvir Bohra Shares A Cute Pic With Pregnant Wife Teejay Sidhu As His Quarantine Ends

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.