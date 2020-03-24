Karanvir Bohra Shares Picture With A Broom Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Here’s Why

Television actor Karanvir Bohra took to his social media handle to urge all the men to help their wives with all the household chores amidst the coronavirus lockdown. Karanvir Bohra shared a picture on his social media wherein he can be seen holding a broom while his daughters Bella and Vienna look at him. But it was Karanvir Bohra's caption which truly gave out a hard-hitting message amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read: Karanvir Bohra Says He May Make A 'Shararat' Reboot On Digital

Karanvir Bohra gives a strong message to his fans

Karanvir Bohra wrote that while his wife Teejay Sidhu tends to the other chores, he helps her in all the other domestic chores like feeding their daughters as well as keeping the house clean. Karanvir Bohra further gave out a strong message that while the schools are shut and there are also no household helps available owing to the coronavirus lockdown, the men of the house should come forward to help the women with all the household work. Take a look at the picture shared by Karanvir Bohra.

Also Read: Karanvir Bohra 'deported' At Delhi Airport En Route Nepal, Tags EAM S Jaishankar

Karanvir Bohra tied the knot with Teejay Sidhu in the year 2006. The actor is known for his work in the cult television show Shararat which also starred Farida Jalal and Shruti Seth in the lead roles. Shararat was a 2000s show which depicted the story of three women with magical powers and was once one of the most-watched shows on Indian television.

Karanvir Bohra is planning for a digital reboot for Shararat

He played the role of Dhruv in the show which had made him a household name amongst the fans. Karanvir recently had an exclusive interview with an entertainment portal where he also talked about a reboot for Shararat. The Bigg Boss 12 contestant said that he had been thinking about a reboot for a long time. He also said that once Yatra kickstarts, he would try to get Shararat on digital. The actor also claimed that if he did not get the rights, then maybe he would go on to make a different show with the same cast.

Also Read: Karanvir Bohra Is In Kathmandu But Was Earlier Detained Due To THIS Reason

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.