Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Karanvir Bohra Is In Kathmandu But Was Earlier Detained Due To THIS Reason

Television News

Karanvir Bohra was recently detained at the airport for lack of proper documents. However, he did manage to land in Kathmandu. Read to know more.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
karanvir bohra

Karanvir Bohra is one of the most prominent stars in the Indian television space. The actor has entertained the audience with his performance for a long time. He is now expected to be seen in the online streaming space along with Zee 5. Karanvir is expected to star in Casino My Game My Rules, a Zee 5 exclusive series.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 8 Winner Gautam Gulati To Appear In Zee 5’s 'Poison'?

Karanvir Bohra was earlier detained due to THIS reason

However, the actor was held up at the airport due to certain documentation problems. On Thursday, the actor tweeted about his discomfort when he was not allowed to board his scheduled flight with Air India. The actor was travelling to Nepal from New Delhi and did not possess the right documents according to a news portal. As per the tweets of the actor, it was evident that Karan was unaware that an Aadhar Card was not considered as a valid document when flying to Nepal.

Also Read | Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Backs Deepika, Cites 'privilege' For B'wood Biggies' Silence On CAA

However, his fans soon pointed out to him that he should have known better about carrying the right documents while flying to Nepal. The actor agreed with his fans but argued that he should have been detained in Mumbai itself due to lack of documentation. He pointed out that the Mumbai officials should have informed him and taken the necessary measures. Karanvir mentioned that he had to fly someone from Mumbai to get him his passport, he said if this would have happened in Mumbai he would have got it himself and not make the person fly all the way to Delhi to hand him his passport.

Also Read | Scary Horror Movies On Zee5 That Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine; See List

Also Read | Before 'Chhalaang', Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub Embraced THESE Roles In Bollywood

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
INDIA READIES FOR EVATUATION
HM CONGRATULATES YOGI & UP POLICE
GANDHI'S WISH FULFILLED THROUGH CAA
BRUNO FERNANDES SPEAKS ON RONALDO
LOOK-BACK: INDIAN ECONOMY 2019
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA