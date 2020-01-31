Karanvir Bohra Is In Kathmandu But Was Earlier Detained Due To THIS Reason

Karanvir Bohra is one of the most prominent stars in the Indian television space. The actor has entertained the audience with his performance for a long time. He is now expected to be seen in the online streaming space along with Zee 5. Karanvir is expected to star in Casino My Game My Rules, a Zee 5 exclusive series.

Karanvir Bohra was earlier detained due to THIS reason

However, the actor was held up at the airport due to certain documentation problems. On Thursday, the actor tweeted about his discomfort when he was not allowed to board his scheduled flight with Air India. The actor was travelling to Nepal from New Delhi and did not possess the right documents according to a news portal. As per the tweets of the actor, it was evident that Karan was unaware that an Aadhar Card was not considered as a valid document when flying to Nepal.

Deported at Delhi airport on my way to #nepal.trvlng wid #adhaarcar not allowed

Nepal gov alows (PP,voters ID & Adhaar by road,by air only PP & VI)Then,Y did @airindiain in Mumbai let me fly with my Adhaar?Y didn't they stop me there? #indianembassy @DrSJaishankar @IndiaInNepal — Karanvir Bohra 🇮🇳 (@KVBohra) January 30, 2020

Dear Mr Bohra please find details regarding documents required for visit to Nepal in the link https://t.co/cy21CrEA22

The requirement of documents is from Immigration authorities. — Air India (@airindiain) January 30, 2020

However, his fans soon pointed out to him that he should have known better about carrying the right documents while flying to Nepal. The actor agreed with his fans but argued that he should have been detained in Mumbai itself due to lack of documentation. He pointed out that the Mumbai officials should have informed him and taken the necessary measures. Karanvir mentioned that he had to fly someone from Mumbai to get him his passport, he said if this would have happened in Mumbai he would have got it himself and not make the person fly all the way to Delhi to hand him his passport.

Thank u 4 this link,& I believe not only 4 the passengers,its 4the officials2, how could they allow me to travel on an invalid document? If I was told in Mumbai itself I wud have arranged it immed & not make my guy fly down2 Delhi to hand me the passport. https://t.co/sBIA3MlvLg — Karanvir Bohra 🇮🇳 (@KVBohra) January 30, 2020

