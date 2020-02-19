Karanvir Bohra Says He May Make A 'Shararat' Reboot On Digital

Actor Karanvir Bohra started his career as a child artist and soon played a leading role in the massively popular TV show, Shararat. Shararat was a 2000s show that told the story of three women with magical powers and was once one of the most-watched shows on Indian Television. He played the role of Dhruv in the show and recently had an exclusive interview with an entertainment portal where he talked about a reboot for Shararat.

Karanvir Bohra discusses a possible reboot for Shararat on a Digital Platform

Speaking to the entertainment portal, Karanvir Bohra said that he had been thinking about a reboot. He said that once Yatra kickstarts, he would get Shararat on digital. The actor claimed that if he did not get the rights, then maybe he would make a different show with the same cast.

Karanvir Bohra now owns his own production house, named Belvie Productions. Alongside Karanvir Bohra, Shararat also featured Shruti Seth, Farida Jalal, Mahesh Thakur, Simple Kaul, and Daisy Irani. The show was loosely based on Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and aired from 2003 to 2006.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karanvir Bohra is currently working on an upcoming travel web series, called Yatra. The show will also star Karanvir Bohra, his wife Teejay Sidhu, and his twins, as they travel around India and visit different and unique places. Yatra also happens to be the first-ever show to be produced by Karanvir Bohra's production house, Belvie Productions, which was named after his twins, Bella and Vienna.

The web series will be shot in the coming months and will eventually be released on the Youtube channel, Twin Baby Diaries, which is the official channel of Karanvir Bohra's daughters.

