Karanvir Bohra Talks About Issue Of Actors' Dues Being Unpaid; Shares Personal Experience

Karanvir Bohra recently shared his opinion on the issue of actors' dues being unpaid. He also spoke about his personal experience. In an interview with an entertainment portal, he addressed the makers of the shows and actors who refuse to accept a pay cut and said that they should probably cast newcomers as actors who refuse to accept pay-cut charge a lot. He also said that production should complete the due payments.

Talking about his personal experience, he said that he has never faced any such experience. He added that he was paid late a few times but he never faced a situation where he wasn’t paid. The actor went on to say that he is totally with the other actors who feel to raise the voice and added that it is unfair to get paid after 90 days or 4 months.

Furthermore, Karanvir Bohra said that in any field, a person may get paid after months however no one should wait for more than 60 days for their due payments.

Karanvir Bohra further said that one thing he has learned is that one cannot expect to live a future which is just on dreams. He added that one should live for today and need to plan for the future. He wrapped up the conversation saying that one should be kind, nice and compassionate towards people. The world has seen a lot of pain in the past few months. The world is reconstructing itself and has taught a lot of lessons, added the actor.

Karanvir Bohra comments on his digital debut Casino

Karanvir Bohra is all set to make his digital debut with the web show Casino. In a past interview with a news portal, he talked about his experience and said that making a debut with such a show is exciting for him as the production values are high quality. He added that it is a lavish production, with a brilliant storyline and excellent actors.

The actor also commented on the experience of being a TV actor and working in films and web shows. He said that TV has its own beauty, films have their own charm and so does theatre while web shows have their own appeal. There is no comparison of the kind of stories or experiences as they are all different.

He wrapped up the conversation saying that he had a lot of fun shooting Casino as it was a cinematic experience and on the web, one takes time to shoot scenes so that everybody could be immersed in a scene.

