Nia Sharma Goes Cycling, Reminds Karanvir Bohra Of 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'

Nia Sharma is one of the most loved actors of the Hindi television industry. Like several other actors, she is also at home amid the Unlock Phase 1. She has been keeping her fans entertained with videos and pictures of herself. Nia recently shared a video on her Instagram where she was seen cycling and enjoying her time exercising. Take a look at the post here to know.

Nia Sharma's goes cycling

On July 6, Nia shared a video where she was seen cycling. In the video, she was seen sporting a grey crop-top and black shorts. She also was seen adorning a crop top style jacket. In the video, she was seen cycling with her hands off the cycle and was flapping her hands like a bird. Take a look at it here.

The Jamai Raja actor captioned the photo with, "Ride and glide ðŸ¦‡" as she rode down the empty road on her cycle. After this post, Karanvir Bohra commented on the post and wrote, "Woh sikandar hi dosto...kehlata Hai.....". After this, Vikaas Kalantri also wrote, "Amazing girl. ðŸ˜ðŸ˜" in the comment of the post. Take a look at the comments here:

On a professional front

The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor recently resumed the shooting for Naagin 4. After 3 long months of self-isolation, the actor finally began shooting for her show Naagin 4. Nia recently had taken to her Instagram and shared pics of her where she is seen standing in her vanity van from the set of Naagin 4. The actor was seen sporting an all-white ensemble in the photo. She was sported a white crop t-shirt, shorts and moccasins. Take a look at the post.

The Naagin actor captioned the picture and wrote, “Cut to- 3 months later... back to set, my Vanityyyyyyyyyyyyy!! #naagin4 (Jaan hatheli pe lekar)”. Fans of the show and the actor several other actors praised the actor and sent their best wishes as she resumes her shooting. The posts comment section of the post was also filled with concern from her fans asking her to stay safe.

