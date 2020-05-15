Ramayan: Karanvir Bohra Finds Man 'dancing' In War Sequence; Watch Hilarious Video

Television actor Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram and pointed out a hilarious slip up that he spotted in the popular mythological show Ramayan. After the COVID-19 lockdown was announced, the Doordarshan channel began broadcasting the mythological show, Ramayan. Ramayan attracted a lot of viewers, however, actor Karanvir Bohra has spotted a man dancing in the war sequence of the popular television show.

Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram and posted the meme after he noticed an man dancing in the background rather than fighting a war. The soundtrack played during the video was the song Chogada Tara from the movie Loveyatri. In the 1987 series of Ramayan, the man dressed as a soldier was supposed to engage in combat with the opponent. However, it looks like the man is dancing with his opponent during the war.

Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram and posted the video while comparing it to the popular television show Game of Thrones. While posting the video, he wrote, ‘I had to post this and we used to think, what an epic war they created, just like @gameofthrones’. [sic] Fans of the actor have commented on the most with many laughing emojis. His fans have stated that some of them noticed the hilarious slip up as well. Many showered the post with laughing emojis.

The Ramayan meme is a viral meme which was posted on the internet earlier this week. The Ramayan meme is reportedly titled- Aaj Hum Dandiya Khelenge. Aaj Hum Dandiya Khelenge video has gone viral, with social media users going gaga over the funny meme. Check out the original video of the Ramayan meme which was posted by Karanvir Bohra.

Ramayan returns amid lockdown

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan stars Arun Govil as Lord Rama, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman. Ramayan was re-telecasted after the lockdown was announced due to COVID-19. The show was aired on Doordarshan and gained a lot of popularity, years after it was first telecasted.

Thanks to all our viewers!!#RAMAYAN - WORLD RECORD!!

Highest Viewed Entertainment Program Globally. pic.twitter.com/rbuOzQXMek — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) May 1, 2020

Ramayan concluded on April 18, 2020, on Doordarshan. However, learning about the popularity of the show, it was re-telecasted since May 4, 2020, on Star plus. Doordarshan tweeted that Ramayan made a ‘world record’ for being the most-watched show globally after 77 million viewers tuned in to watch the show on April 16, 2020. Ramayan has enjoyed a lot of popularity amongst the audiences after being re-telecasted during the lockdown.

