Actor Mandana Karimi Opens Up About Feud With Karanvir Bohra On The Sets Of 'The Casino'

Mandana Karimi of Bigg Boss fame will be seen in a web series titled The Casino along with Karanvir Bohra, Sudhanshu Pandey and Aindrita Ray. Mandana Karimi recently opened up to a media portal and revealed that she and her co-actor Karanvir Bohra had a huge showdown while shooting for the web series. She revealed that the feud was so serious that both the stars almost stormed off the set and the entire crew was tense after. She then added that they ended up becoming good friends during the shoot of the show. Read here to know more about it.

Mandana Karimi on her feud with Karanvir Bohra

While talking to the portal Mandana Karimi expressed she and Karanvir had a feud just before they were going to shoot the intimate scenes for the series. She added that they had a heated argument just before the scene was supposed to be shot and they both were super annoyed and that they had almost left the set. Mandana then expressed that everyone on the set was quite and all things had come to a standstill. She then added that the scene was shot at the same time and it was good. She then expressed how the fight helped them get a better scene as they did what other couples usually do, fight and then make up.

She added that her and Karanvir Bohra's relationship on the set was like the one in the show Tom & Jerry; they used to fight and argue and all of a sudden all of it was normal between them. She also added on how Karanvir's wife and kids were with them in Nepal. Mandana then added that they all had a great time shooting in Nepal.

Mandana Karimi recently also rubbished the rumours that she was tested positive for Coronavirus. “Guys, educate yourselves, before making any suggestions to anyone. When you don’t even know about the symptoms of any sort of sickness, you can’t really be a doctor and you can’t be making assumptions,” she said in her Instagram live.

