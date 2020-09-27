Did You Know Karanvir Bohra Has Been A Part Of The C.I.D Show's Team?

Actor Karanvir Bohra, who is a well-known face in television and the film industry, debuted as a child actor only when he was 8-years old. The movie was Tejaa which released in 1990. Later on, he landed his first leading role in Ronnie Screwvala's Shararat wherein he played the character called Dhruv and also in Kasautii Zindagii Kay wherein he played the conceited character of Prem Bajaj. Both these roles established Karanvir Bohra as a gifted actor on television.

According to a report by India Today, Karanvir Bohra worked as an assistant director early in his career. He was the assistant director to B.P. Singh for one of the earliest detectives shows on Indian television - C.I.D. He also has worked as an assistant director for the show Achanak 37 Saal Baad. B.P. Singh is the owner of Fireworks Productions and Firefly Productions.

Karanvir Bohra also has ventured into Bollywood. He did a cameo role in Kismet Konnection starring Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan, wherein the played the character of businessman Dev Kataria. According to the IMDB trivia, he had also starred in a movie titled ‘Chemistry’ alongside Soha Ali Khan, Shreyas Talpade and Tanisha Mukherjee. The movie was put off for some unknown reasons.

Karanvir Bohra’s digital debut-

Karanvir Bohra has also entered the digital space by making his digital debut with the web series ‘The Casino’. The Casino belongs to the thriller genre and was released on Zee Five on June 12, 2020. Karanvir Bohra also donned the director’s hat when he made his directorial debut with the web series ‘Bhanwar’. This series, too, is available for streaming on Zee5. Bohra has not only directed Bhanwar but also has acted in it alongside Priya Banerjee. It released on August 18, 2020.

Karanvir Bohra is making the most of this lockdown by spending time with his daughters and wife, Teejay Sidhu at home. The couple is blessed with twin daughters Vienna Bohra and Raya Bella Bohra. Karanvir’s Instagram handle is full of the actor’s videos and pictures having frolic times with his daughters. He is seen reading storybooks to them, playing with them and even getting flowers for them.

It is also very evident from his Instagram handle that Karanvir is a workout enthusiast. He is seen heavy lifting, boxing and even doing Yoga. He clearly prioritises being in shape no matter what.

