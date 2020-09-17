Shararat's Karanvir Bohra & Shruti Seth Reunite For A 'social Distancing Wali Shararat'

Shararat's lead actors Karanvir Bohra and Shruti Seth recently bumped into each other and gave fans a sneak-peek into their 'social distancing wali Shararat'. Both the actors were quick to share a quirky photograph from their impromptu reunion with fans, after a virtual reunion with the 'Shararat gang' back in May. Posing with tender coconut and two cups of coffee in their hands, Shruti and Karanvir assured fans of maintaining social distancing, but in a humourous way.

Karanvir and Shruti flaunt their 'social distancing wali Shararat'

Popular television actors Karanvir Bohra and Shruti Seth, who were seen sharing the screen space in 2003's sitcom Shararat, recently caught up with each other on the streets of Mumbai. Thus, they decided to pose for a photograph and share it with their fans on Instagram. While Shruti sported a striped sleeveless knee-length dress with a crossbody bag and casual slippers, Karanvir wore a plain tee paired with denim pants and sneakers. From what it seems, Karanvir and Shruti ventured out for enjoying a cup of coffee and some fresh coconut water, respectively.

Sharing the quirky photograph from their impromptu reunion on his Instagram handle, the Qubool Hai actor jokingly wrote, "Hum tumse mile, phir juda ho gaye! @shru2kill Maintaining the distance....(sic)". Soon, his Shararat co-star slid into the comment section of the post and quipped, "Jiya aur Dhruv kabhi judaa nahi ho sakte. Kabhi nahi".

Check out his IG post below:

On the other hand, Shruti also took to her Instagram handle and penned a quirky caption for her IG post. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Social distancing wali Shararat". Later, ardent fans of the sitcom rushed into the comment sections of their posts to express their love for Star Plus's Shararat. Take a look:

Meanwhile, back in May, Karavir and Shruti along with other lead actors of Shararat, hosted a live session with fans on Facebook. The live session featured Simple Kaul, Aditi Shirwaikar Malik, and Harsh Vasishth alongside the lead cast of the television show. For the unversed, Shararat was a fantasy sitcom which aired on Star Plus between 2003 to 2006 and was loosely based on Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

