Karanvir Bohra Boards Flight Amidst COVID-19; Says It Was An 'eye-opener'

Qubool Hai fame Karanvir Bohra recently took a flight to Delhi from Chatrapati Shivaji Terminal, Mumbai. The actor took to his social media handle to post a video of his travel experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the video, the Shararat actor can be seen taking his fans around the airport which shows security personnel diligently doing their duties and taking good care of everyone. Read on:

Karanvir Bohra takes fans on a virtual ride

In the video shared, Karanvir Bohra asks his fans to arrive at the airport 3 hours prior due to the extensive check-ins which are going at the departure gate. He also said that everyone is forced to wear a face shield and facemask before boarding any flight. The actor even talked about the safety measures he took before and during the flight. Besides this, what caught everyone’s attention was when Karanvir picked up PPE kits and disposed of them himself. The actor gave a sassy answer and said, “It’s their job to litter but my job to clean”.

Requesting his fans, the actor even said, “It’s a request to everybody, please guys have a certain civic sense. Even during these tough times, you can’t be doing such things. Please keep your city, your environment clean.” Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “During #covid my to in-flight from Delhi to Mumbai..quite an eye-opener... in a lot of aspects. And yes, they serve food in @vistara” (sic).

Soon after Karanvir Bohra shared the video, many of his fans posted heartwarming comments for the actor. Many of them thanked the actor for giving such detailed information about the travel scenes. Others just showered love for the actor with some fire and heart emojis. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Karanvir Bohra’s heartfelt note for wife

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu, who are parents to twin girls, are expecting their third child. The adorable couple is quite excited to welcome another little bundle of joy in their family. On this special occasion, Karanvir surprised his fans after announcing that his wife Teejay is pregnant. The actor even shared a cute post on social media to announce the arrival of their third child. Take a look:

About Karan Bohra TV’s shows

Karanvir Bohra has starred in various shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Shararat, Naagin 2, and Qubool Hai. The actor has even been part of several Bollywood films like Kismat Konnection and Mumbai 125 KM. Besides this, he even participated in numerous reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr Ka Blockbuster. Moreover, he also owns a local clothing brand named Pegasus.

