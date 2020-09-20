Karanvir Bohra’s Indian Television Shows From 2000s That Will Make His Fans Nostalgic

Karanvir Bohra is one of the most popular names in the Indian television industry. Not only an actor, but Karanvir Bohra is also a producer and a designer. He made his acting debut in 1999, with Sony Entertainment Television’s Just Mohabbat, and he hasn’t looked back since.

Having spent over two decades in the industry, the artist has successfully gained a huge fan-base for himself. Over the long span of his career, Karanvir Bohra has appeared in many television series that have gained a lot of love from the audiences. Here is a list of Karanvir Bohra’s shows from the 2000s that will surely revive your nostalgic memories.

Also Read | Karanvir Bohra Shares The Reason Why He Is Ready To Roll Up His Sleeves And Join His Kids

Karanvir Bohra’s shows from 2000s

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is a Hindi language daily soap drama that premiered on July 3, 2000, on the channel Star Plus. The show was co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The plot of the show revolves around the life of an ideal daughter-in-law, Tulsi Virani, the daughter of a pandit married to the grandson of rich business tycoon Govardhan Virani. Karanvir Bohra was cast as the character of Tushar Rakesh Mehta in this show that went off-air on November 6, 2008.

Also Read | Karanvir Bohra Stands With Ankita Lokhande, Bemoans 'individuals Taking Personal Jibes'

Kkusum

Kkusum is a Hindi language daily soap drama that premiered on May 14, 2001 and aired on the channel Sony Entertainment Television. The show has been directed by Jasbir Bhati and produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The plot of the show revolves around the struggles that a middle-class girl, Kkusum has to face because everyone in her family is dependent on her. Karanvir Bohra was cast as the character of Nakul Oberoi in this show that went off-air on November 30, 2005.

Also Read | Kushal Tandon Corrects Karanvir Bohra As He Messes Up With Surnames, Says 'I Am Not Dead'

Shararat

Shararat is a Hindi language fantasy series that premiered on January 23, 2003, and aired on the channel StarPlus. The show was loosely based on the American teen show Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Karanvir Bohra played the character of Dhruv in this show that completed over 190 episodes and went off-air on November 17, 2006.

Also Read | Shararat's Karanvir Bohra & Shruti Seth Reunite For A 'social Distancing Wali Shararat'

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a Hindi language daily soap drama that premiered on 2001 and aired on the channel StarPlus. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The plot of the show revolves around the love story of Prerna and Anurag and the hardships they had to face to be together. Karanvir Bohra played the character of Prem Basu/Yudi in this show that went off-air on February 28, 2008.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.