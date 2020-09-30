Karanvir Bohra's Wife Teejay Sidhu Gives Advice To Expecting Moms About 'an Idol Weight'

On September 29, popular TV actor Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu took to her social media handle and shared a brief motivational post for the expected mothers. Teejay Sidhu, who is currently five-months pregnant, shared a picture, in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump while sporting a blue casual dress. Instagramming the photo, in a lengthy caption, Teejay Sidhu addressed the weight issues during pregnancy.

Interestingly, Teejay Sidhu stated that people have often called her "too skinny", and asked her to gain weight, especially since she has been pregnant. While admitting that putting on weight was never easy for her, she added that during her first trimester, she had "terrible nausea". She further shared a piece of advice and urged all the expected mothers to embrace their maternity body rather than seeking an idol weight. Scroll down to take a look at Teejay Sidhu's post.

Within a few hours, the post managed to garner more than 25k double-taps from Teejay's 583k followers; and is still counting. Karanvir Bohra praised Teejay's words and wrote, "You are beautiful,just the way you are". Meanwhile, actors such as Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, and Chahatt Khanna, among many others, showered love on Teejay in the comments section.

On the other side, a section of fans appreciated Teejay for opening up and writing motivational words for the expecting mothers. A user wrote, "U r a sunshine..for every mom", while another asserted, "As long as you healthy and eating well, you should be fine". A few fans wrote heartwarming congratulatory messages for Teejay and wished for her healthy pregnancy.

Karanvir and Teejay's pregnancy

The couple announced their pregnancy on August 28. To make the announcement, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor shared a picture, in which they were seen making a clay figure of a child while indulging in some pottery together. To caption the photo, Bohra wrote, "Children come into the world through us, but everything is in God's hands. He is the great creator, the one who crafts every little detail. We are the vessels, waiting to receive his blessings. Thank you to our Divine for this surprise! We are beyond grateful He has chosen us to become parents again. Best birthday gift ever."

