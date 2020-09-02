Karanvir Bohra’s Wife Teejay Says ‘never Imagined To Be Mother Of Three’ In Emotional Post

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are all set to welcome their third baby after the couple announced the baby’s arrival through an Instagram post recently. The couple shared a commemorative picture to make the announcement. The Instagram posts of the soon-to-be second-time parents are filled with family pictures and videos.

Teejay Sidhu pens emotional words

In the recent picture that Teejay shared with her and Karanvir Bohra's children, the two parents can be seen proudly walking behind their twin daughters outside. The green space is lit up with smiles of the family of four (soon-to-be five). Karanvir Bohra's children Vienna Bohra and Raya Bella Bohra were welcomed to the world in 2016. The actor often shares pictures and videos of their time together.

Check out Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu’s photos with kids

Teejay Sidhu's emotional post

"I always thought it would just be the four of us. Never imagined I'd be a #mother of three! :) Maybe a soul sees us from the other side and says, 'I want to be part of this family.' Maybe God tells that soul, 'I choose this family for you.' Maybe we have something to teach the new life... maybe the new life has something to teach us? We don't have answers but there is some higher purpose, so we embrace these new changes. God knows what He is doing, and we trust in Him completely. @anish_sonakshi.photography Love you guys! @knitroot We love the #bigsister tees!"

Check out fan reactions on Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu’s photos

Several followers of the two actors reacted on the picture shared by Karanvir Bohra’s wife on Instagram. Many congratulated her on the happy revelation. Another follower wrote, “Awwwww you have written it so beautifully you both are amazing parents to Bella and Vienna inculcating the best values in them. God sent another to teach this new life too and of course, learn something from the new soul too". Many poured in heart emoticons on the picture.

