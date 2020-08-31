Karanvir Bohra Shares BTS From Their 2nd Pregnancy Announcement Post

Karanvir Bohra is a TV actor known for his iconic roles in TV serials like Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Just Mohabbat, Shararat, Qubool Hai and Naagin. Karanvir Bohra is also known for his appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss 12, as well as the dance reality, show Nach Baliye 4 with wife Teejay.

Recently, Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay announced a new entry in their family with their second pregnancy announcement post. Their fans have been flooding the duo with all the congratulatory wishes on their social media accounts. Take a look at the BTS post that Karanvir shared yesterday showing how they took the pic for their 'baby announcement post'.

Karanvir Bohra gave a surprise to his fans on his birthday on August 28th as he announced that he is expecting a child. The actor shared a beautiful picture with his wife Teejay where they can be seen making a clay figure of a child. The couple is parents to 4-year-old twins Bella and Vienna who were born in 2016.

Ultimately, it's God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands.Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already. 🙏❤️

Best birthday gift pic.twitter.com/tgu0LClhLA — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) August 28, 2020

twinbabydiaries Instagram post on the new addition in their family

The twinbabydiaries Instagram handle, which is an official social media handle of Karanvir Bohra's twins, also shared an adorable post on Instagram. In the picture, both Bella and Vienna are seen standing next to each other with '2016' written near them, while beside them one can see a small pair of shoes where the year 2020 is written. Take a look at their adorable Instagram post, whose account is managed by their parents.

On the work front, Karanvir Bohra was seen Bhanwar web series was shot by him and six other people during the lockdown. The Bhanwar series saw Karanvir, along with his wife Teejay Sidhu, Priya, Mantra, a production team staff along with a cameraman. It is said to be the first Indian web series to be based on time-travel which is penned by filmmaker Deepak Pachori. The actor was last seen in the Zee5 series Casino. It also starred Sudhanshu Pandey, Pooja Banerjee, and Mandana Karimi in the lead roles.

Promo Image courtesy: Karanvir Bohra Twitter

