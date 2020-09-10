Karanvir Bohra Shares The Reason Why He Is Ready To Roll Up His Sleeves And Join His Kids

Karanvir Bohra recently took to Instagram to share a picture of him where he was seen rolling up his t-shirt sleeves. The actor also added a wings GIF to his picture. Karanvir Bohra was seen donning a white plain t-shirt with ripped denim. He also added a beautiful thought with his picture.

The actor wrote, “I've read and heard about humans having a purpose in life, we all are here for a reason, ab woh reason kya hai? We don't know. Until then my only purpose is to entertain and bring a smile to whomsoever I connect with. â¤ï¸ Abhi ke liye bachche are masti, I better roll up my sleeves and join them! ðŸ¤ª.” Fans in huge number praised him for his picture and the beautiful caption he added to the picture. Take a look at Karanvir Bohra’s picture.

Karanvir Bohra's wife flaunts her baby bump in his clothes

On September 9, Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his wife. In the picture, Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay was seen flaunting her baby bump. The actor also told fans that Teejay was wearing his clothes. In this picture, Karanvir can be seen wearing a white tank paired with grey track pants. Teejay Sidhu donned a blue tank with grey yoga pants.

Karanvir Bohra tagged Teejay Sidhu in the caption and wrote, "Yeh kya baat hui @bombaysunshine ?

I was finding my new workout ganji... I think all the expected mothers must be using their husbands clothes as they keep getting bigger! ðŸ˜„" (sic). Seems like Karanvir's wife has been stealing his clothes as she gets her baby bump even bigger. Teejay replied to Karanvir saying, "Hahaha! No need to buy maternity clothes! I'll just take yours!". Take a look at this post.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu's pregnancy announcement

On August 28, Karanvir Bohra gave his fans a big surprise on his birthday as he announced that he is expecting a child. The actor shared a beautiful picture with his wife Teejay to share the news. They are seen making a clay figure of a child while indulging in some pottery together. Karanvir Bohra shared the picture with a heartfelt message. The actor wrote, "Children come into the world through us, but everything is in God's hands. He is the great creator, the one who crafts every little detail. We are the vessels, waiting to receive his blessings. Thank you to our Divine for this surprise! We are beyond grateful He has chosen us to become parents again. Best birthday gift ever."

Ultimately, it's God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands.Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already. ðŸ™â¤ï¸

Best birthday gift pic.twitter.com/tgu0LClhLA — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) August 28, 2020

