'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update Nov 6 2020: Prithvi Becomes The Chairman Of Yuva Sena

This episode of Karbhari Laybhari started with Rajvir and Nagya running to wash their faces. Rajvir gets furious over how he went to apologise to Ankush Patil’s daughter but something else ended up happening. Later, Rajvir wonders how Shona ended up at Ankush Patil's house. Nagya tells Rajvir that Jagdish might have invited her home, Rajvir agrees with Nagya and says that Jagdish saw Shona perform at their family function and thus he might have taken her for their function.

Karbhari Laybhari written update Nov 6

At Ankush Patil's house, Shona tells Jagdish that she has grown up without parents and never got love from anyone. She flirts with Jagdish and tells him how the Suryavanshis treated her badly and made her stay at the guest house. Jagdish tells Shona that she can stay at their house for the night. Shona chooses to stay in Priyanka's room while Ganga is made to stay in the guest house.

Meanwhile, Kanchan tells Prithvi that he has been chosen to be the chairman of Yuva Sena. She calls Nisha and gives her the good news. Kanchan asks Deepa to bring sugar and gives it to everyone. A journalist then comes to Kanchan's door and shows her the video of Rajvir entering Ankushrao's political party. Prithvi asks the journalist to leave saying that these are rumours. Kanchan, however, stops the journalist and bribes him to delete the video.

Also Read: 'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update Nov 3: Rajvir Apologises To Nisha For Slapping Her Bro

Kanchan and Nisha go to Sunanda's house and throw her things out of the house. Rajvir comes there and Kanchan tells him that he has betrayed them by joining another political party. Sunanda starts hitting Rajvir with a stick for breaking her trust and entering politics. Rajvir tells her that he has not done anything to bring shame to their family and will tell them the truth when the right time comes.

Also Read: 'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update Nov 3: Rajvir Apologises To Nisha For Slapping Her Bro

Priyanka searches for her mother's photo frame and takes it with her to sleep. Rajvir's mother stops talking to Rajvir and recollects the hurting words of Kanchan. Rajvir feels sad that his mother has stopped talking to him. Nagya tells him that they should go to Ankush Patil's house and apologise to his daughter for making the video viral. Nagya wants out and Rajvir goes inside to search for Ankush Patil's daughter.

Also Read: Karbhari Laybhari Written Update November 4: Will Rajvir Apologise To Priyanka?

He bumps into Priyanka and asks her what she is doing in his house. She lies that she works there. Rajvir tells Priyanka that he wants to apologise to Ankush Patil's daughter and also tells her that his mother has stopped talking to him because of the video. Priyanka feels bad for Rajvir and he stumbles. Jagdish wakes up and comes to see if a thief has entered their house.

Also Read: 'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update For Nov 5: Rajvir Reaches Ankush Patil's House

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.