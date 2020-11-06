'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update For Nov 5: Rajvir Reaches Ankush Patil's House

Karbhari Laybhari November 5 episode begins with Rajvir's friend and Rajvir discuss about the banner near Rajvir's house showing his picture of feeding Shona breakfast. Rajvir's friend blames Rajvir for taking Shona for breakfast. Rajvir's friend scares him that the picture will now go viral in the village. Rajvir says it's not his fault as Shona requested him to feed her breakfast. Rajvir's friend asks Rajvir to apologise to Ankush Patil's daughter. Rajvir asks Rajvir's friend how will he manage to apologise to Ankush Patil's daughter. Rajvir's friend says this is the only option he has. Kaki shouts at Rajvir and Rajvir's friend. Rajvir forces Rajvir's friend to come along with him to Ankush Patil's house.

Meanwhile, at Ankush Patil's house, he discusses the political strategy for upcoming elections. Ankush Patil's senior suggests he appoint young leaders as the party's candidates. However, Ankush doesn't agree with their suggestion. The party senior asks if he has any son who can take further his legacy. At the same time, Ankush Patil's son enters and says he will be the candidate. However, due to his short height, he gets rejected.

Priyanka comes there and sees a snake under the bench. She slowly holds the snake and leaves. The party associates ask Ankush Patil about Priyanka. They suggest him to appoint Priyanka as the candidate. Rajvir's friend and Rajvir reach Ankush Patil aka Priyanka's house to apologise her. Ankush Patil's son creates a scene at the press conference. Priyanka calls Vaishali and tells her about Rajvir.

Rajvir attends the press conference of Ankush Patil's party. He almost gets caught by the latter's son. At Rajvir's house, Kanchan kaki insults Rajvir's mother. She blames her for the bad luck at the party. Rajvir's mother worries about Rajvir's whereabouts. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Rajvir tries to find Ankush Patil's daughter. He goes on the stage to apologise to Ankush Patil but ends up becoming the party's follower. Priyanka gets shocked seeing him on the stage. Ankush Patil tries to stop Rajvir and ask him his name. Rajvir says he is one of Ankush's dedicated followers.

