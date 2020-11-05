Karbhari Laybhari Written Update November 4: Will Rajvir Apologise To Priyanka?

The episode of Karbhari Laybhari starts with Priyanka running behind Pilya with a stick. She tells him that she had to deal with Shona's bad attitude because of him. Vaishali asks Priyanka to stop hitting Pilya but she does not listen to Vaishali. Later, Vaishali holds Priyanka by her leg and asks Pilya to run away. Pilya bumps into Rajvir and his friend Nagya. When Rajvir asks what happened to Pilya, he says Ankush Patil's daughter hit him.

Nagya loses his cool and decides to go and teach Ankush Patil's daughter a lesson. When they spot Vaishali and Priyanka, Pilya runs away out of fear. Nagya starts screaming at Vaishali thinking she's Ankush Patil's daughter. Rajvir on the other hand, tells Priyanka about cocktail. When Priyanka realises Rajvir is talking about her father, she decides not to disclose her identity. Priyanka warns Rajvir that she will make his picture viral which has him feeding Shona.

Meanwhile, Shona calls Rajvir and tells him that she has no other place to go. Rajvir tells her to go home and Shona lands at Rajvir's house. Priyanka and Vaishali leave warning the boys that they will teach them a lesson. Vaishali asks Priyanka why she did not tell the boys that she is Ankush Patil's daughter, to which she replies that some things should not be disclosed in politics.

Meanwhile, Kanchan asks Shona how she landed in their house to which Shona says Rajvir urged her to visit their house. She tells Kanchan Rajvir was boasting about his house, estate and farm. Kanchan fumes at these remarks by Shona. When Nisha finds out that Rajvir slapped her brother because of Shona's manager Ganga, she goes inside. Rajvir is shocked to find Shona in their house. He pays Shona her pending amount and she leaves from there. Kanchan warns Rajvir not to let anybody in their house again, without her permission.

Nagya shows Rajvir the picture Priyanka is going to make viral. Rajvir gets tensed about it. The next day, Priyanka puts up a banner near Rajvir's house showing his picture of feeding Shona breakfast. Rajvir tears the banner and tells Priyanka to tell her friend Vaishali to forgive him. He thinks of apologising to Priyanka instead of Ankush Patil's daughter but decides to go to her house and apologise instead.

