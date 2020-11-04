'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update Nov 3: Rajvir Apologises To Nisha For Slapping Her Bro

In this episode of Karbhari Laybhari, the local men of the village dance after the function. Shona and her secretary also dance along with the men. A man holds Shona's secretary's hand and Rajvir slaps the man. Later, Rajvir comes to know that the man he slapped was Nisha's brother. When Nisha comes to know that Rajvir has slapped her brother, she decides to leave the house.

Karbhari Laybhari written update

Prithvi, Kanchan and others try to stop Nisha from leaving the house, but she tells them that Rajvir should apologise to her brother. Kanchan asks Rajvir's mother to call Rajvir home. Meanwhile, Rajvir goes to drop Shon and her secretary at the guest house. Shona tries to stop Rajvir at the guest house but her secretary asks him to leave. Shona slaps her secretary and asks her to stay like a servant.

Also Read: Aditya Narayan Announces Wedding With Actor Shweta Agarwal, Takes Break From Social Media

Priyanka sneaks into her home when her brother Jagdish stops her and starts interrogating her. Priyanka tells him that she had gone to Hema. Priyanka's father comes out and asks her to go in. He tells Jagdish not to behave like a dog and pay attention to everything that happens in their house. Jagdish tells his father not to teach him what to do.

Also Read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode's Written Update Oct 9: Yash Motivates Arundhati

Meanwhile, Rajvir comes home and Kanchan starts scolding him. Nisha asks Rajvir how he could insult her brother that way. Rajvir tries to explain himself but Kanchan shuts him up and asks him to apologise to Nisha. Rajvir bends and asks Nisha to forgive him but she walks away angrily.

Also Read: 'Karbhari Laybhari' Introduces Nikhil Chavan As Lead; Here's Details About The Actor

Sudham asks Sunandha why she suffers the torture and does not leave the house. Sunandha tells Sudham that when she married into their house she had promised her father-in-law that she will never leave the house, nor will she let the family break. She then convinces Rajvir to eat his food and also eats dinner herself. The next morning, Rajvir brings breakfast for Shona while Priyanka brings her friend to Shona for pictures. Shona asks Rajvir to feed her breakfast. Priyanka takes pictures but seems to be irritated by Rajvir feeding Shona breakfast.

Also Read: 'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update Nov 2: Rajvir And His Mother Are Treated As Servants

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.