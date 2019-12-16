Kareena Kapoor Khan On Performing Item Songs: "It’s Not A Crime"

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming rom-com Good Newwz, had a candid chit-chat in a media interaction. The actor has always been vocal about her choices and projects with the media. Recently, in the same interview when she was asked about performing item songs, she gave an unfiltered answer and opinion on it.

READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Answers Her Plans On Having A Second Child, Read Here

READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan: It's Wrong That I'm Still Compared To Younger Generation

Further adding to her conversation, Bebo said that she couldn't ignore the fact that she has worked in item songs. Mentioning the item numbers like Fevicol Se and Chikni Chameli among others, she said that most of the people have been dancing on these songs on weddings and other functions. The Udta Punjab actor also shared that she enjoyed performing on such songs. Adding to the conversation, she stated that performing on them is not a crime. Kareena has danced on item songs such as Chhaliya, Yeh Mera Dil, Fevicol Se and Mera Naam Mary, among others. The conversation started with the reference of filmmaker Karan Johar, who reportedly said that though he initially didn't find item numbers problematic, now he regrets having them in his films.

READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Says People Told Her "Shaadi Ke Baad Kuch Nahi Hoga"

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and will soon share screen space with Akshay Kumar in the Raj Mehta directorial Good Newwz, releasing on December 27, 2019. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead. Apart from the rom-com, she has also started shooting for Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Reportedly, she has completed the shooting schedule for Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, which is a sequel to 2017's Hindi Medium.

READ | Kareena Kapoor Says She Does Not Like Being Tagged As A 'diva'; Read All About It Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.