Kareena Kapoor Khan On Performing Item Songs: "It’s Not A Crime"

Television News

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always grabbed attention with her quirky replies in the media interactions. Recently, she said that she is open to performing item songs

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
kareena kapoor khan

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming rom-com Good Newwz, had a candid chit-chat in a media interaction. The actor has always been vocal about her choices and projects with the media. Recently, in the same interview when she was asked about performing item songs, she gave an unfiltered answer and opinion on it. 

Further adding to her conversation, Bebo said that she couldn't ignore the fact that she has worked in item songs. Mentioning the item numbers like Fevicol Se and Chikni Chameli among others, she said that most of the people have been dancing on these songs on weddings and other functions. The Udta Punjab actor also shared that she enjoyed performing on such songs. Adding to the conversation, she stated that performing on them is not a crime. Kareena has danced on item songs such as Chhaliya, Yeh Mera Dil, Fevicol Se and Mera Naam Mary, among others. The conversation started with the reference of filmmaker Karan Johar, who reportedly said that though he initially didn't find item numbers problematic, now he regrets having them in his films. 

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and will soon share screen space with Akshay Kumar in the Raj Mehta directorial Good Newwz, releasing on December 27, 2019. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead. Apart from the rom-com, she has also started shooting for Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Reportedly, she has completed the shooting schedule for Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, which is a sequel to 2017's Hindi Medium. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

