Kareena Kapoor Khan Says People Told Her "Shaadi Ke Baad Kuch Nahi Hoga"

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about working in the film industry and the problems faced by a working woman. This conversation took place during the second season of the actor’s radio show, What Women Want. Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been an inspiration because of her ability to break different stereotypes in the industry. Kareena was the one responsible for making self-obsession a very normal emotion, to doing films like Chameli at that point when all the commercial film actors were rejecting the role. Kareena has successfully shown the audience how to be an actress despite being married and then even after having a baby which is not a piece of cake. Read more to know about what Kareena had to say about her work habits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio show, What Women Want

Kareena thinks she is extremely dedicated when it comes to her work. She feels that being a woman is not easy and they anyway take everything up a notch higher – be it their passion or emotions. And, that’s what has exactly happened. She focused on the time when so many people said, “Shaadi ke baad kuch nahi hoga,” then they said, “ek bachche ke baad kuch nahi hoga”. Kapoor says women are fighters and feels good to challenge people’s behaviour when they say she won’t be able to fulfil her task. The 3 Idiots star will be seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

And it’s a full house for the promotions today! Team #GoodNewwz is here to brighten up your day 😁 #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara pic.twitter.com/4WqTipvyrq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 12, 2019

