Karishma Tanna And Co-star Arjun Bijlani Wage A "gang War"

Celebrities from the television and cinema space are doing their part in order to make people aware of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Many celebrities are also making their fans aware of the issue of social distancing. The government itself has taken several measures to ensure that the citizens are observing social distancing.

Karishma Tanna and co-star Arjun Bijlani wage a UNO war

Amidst all of this, Arjun Bijlani who is a well-known TV personality posted a picture of his gang going on a UNO war. The actor revealed in a post shared on Instagram that he, along with his family, is headed to Lonavala. This post came in after several shoots of television shows were delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Arjun Bijlani called the trip to be a much-needed one after his hectic days at work.

In the picture, he was accompanied by his TV co-stars Karishma Tanna, Aamna Sharif, her husband Amit Kapoor and two more friends. The gang looked extremely happy as they headed for their holiday destination. The group mentioned that they are going on a UNO war. Hinting jovially at the classic card game being the reason for many arguments among friends. Although Arjun Bijlani is out holidaying, many celebrities have self-isolated themselves in their homes.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, are among a few celebs who have gone into quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus. The celebs are also urging their fans to observe the same in order to restrict the spread of the COVID-19. However, fans of Arjun Bijlani thanked him in the comments for a hilarious trip down memory lane through his post.

