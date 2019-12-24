Television Personality And Chef Jagee John Found Dead At Her Home In Kerala

Television personality and celebrity chef in Kerala Jagee John was found dead at her home in Kuravankonam locality of Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening, police officials said. Jagee John's body was found in the kitchen of her residence at around 4 pm by one of her friends who then immediately alerted the police.

There were no visible injury marks on her body and her cause of death still remains a mystery. The police said that her body will be sent to postmortem so as to establish the cause of her death and an inquiry will be launched immediately.

"We are investigating the case. An inquest and postmortem will be conducted on Tuesday after which we will be able to get more details," Peroorkada police said.

Cause of death a mystery

The celebrity chef and model was living with her mother Gracy in the flat and showed no signs of any mental or physical problem on a surface level. The police has tried to take her mother's statement regarding Jagee's unnatural death, however, she could not give any coherent statement because she seemed in a state of shock, according to the police. The Peroorkada police tried to gather bits from her mother who stated that her daughter was cooking in the kitchen when she collapsed from exhaustion. In some other statements, she has said that her daughter had gone to work.

The TV star was also quite active on her social media mainly Facebook and Instagram. She also had her own cookery show called 'Jagee’s Cookbook' on the Rosebowl channel. She also hosted 'Cocktail' on Kaumadi Channel and, 'Little cooks' on Kochu TV and 'Celebration Chef' on Surya TV. She last posted a video on Instagram 2-days ago where she is seen dancing in Christmas-themed costume.

